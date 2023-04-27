Lincolnshire: Man jailed for causing woman's death by dangerous driving
A man has been jailed for causing the death of a woman in Lincolnshire by dangerous driving.
Tara Green, 32, died after Victor Grimmer's car crossed into the eastbound carriageway of the A158 near Rand on 12 December 2020.
Grimmer, 62, of Main Street, Huthwaite, Notts, was convicted in March.
He was jailed for five years for causing Ms Green's death and received a three-year concurrent term for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Grimmer's Ford Mondeo hit Ms Green's Vauxhall Mokka which was travelling towards Skegness just after 17:45 GMT, the trial at Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Her car spun 180 degrees and left the carriageway coming to rest in a field on its side.
Ms Green died at the scene and her partner and front seat passenger suffered life-changing injuries.
Grimmer told police he he had been blinded by oncoming lights or he may have been cleaning his windscreen when the collision took place.
However, forensic tests used in evidence showed the Vauxhall Mokka did not have its lights on main beam for at least three seconds before the collision.
Ms Green's family said in a statement they welcomed the verdict and were "trying to live our lives without our beautiful, treasured daughter and sister".
"We know that no sentence given would justify our loss but once again our judicial system has proved inadequate with its interpretation of what sentence should be awarded to a remorseless individual who has taken away the life of someone special who had so much to look forward to," they said.
Ms Green's partner said although there had been some justice the couple's baby would never know its other parent.
"I will never heal from my injuries physically, mentally and emotionally," she added.
"My best friend and partner of seven years got taken away at a moment in life when our family was just starting and that loss will never be filled."
In addition to his jail term, Grimmer was also banned from driving for seven and half years, and ordered to take an extended test before regaining his licence.
