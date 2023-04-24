A16 crash: Two dead after BMW and van collide near North Thoresby
Two people have been killed in a crash on the A16 in Lincolnshire, police have said.
A man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 40s died in a collision between a black BMW convertible and a grey Ford Transit van near North Thoresby.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 09:00 BST on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
