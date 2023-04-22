Heavy police presence at RAF Scampton asylum protests
A heavy police presence has been in force as about 200 people protested in Lincoln over government plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The Home Office intends to use the base to house up to 2,000 migrants in a bid to cut down using hotels.
West Lindsey District Council believes the site is not "appropriate" and is taking legal action to block the move.
Rallies by anti-immigration campaigners and anti-racism protesters took place in the city centre on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police monitored both events, which saw about 100 Stand Up To Racism supporters march down the High Street.
A number of people gathered to hear speeches opposing Scampton's use as an asylum centre.
About 10 police officers were briefly forced to form a cordon between counter-protesters and the demonstration against the Scampton plans.
Organisers of the counter-demonstration march, which ended in Cornhill, said they were not supporting the use of Scampton to house asylum-seekers, but sought to make clear that refugees should be made welcome in the UK.
Lincolnshire Police had held talks with organisers of both events and stressed that it was the force's duty to facilitate peaceful protest, while ensuring officers were on hand to prevent the possibility of crime or disorder occurring.
RAF Scampton was the former home of the Red Arrows and the Second World War Dambusters squadron.
The Home Office previously said: "We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites, including liaising with local police to make sure appropriate arrangements are in place."
