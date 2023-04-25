Clair Armstrong death: Ashley Kemp convicted of murder
- Published
A man who strangled his girlfriend to death after she told him their relationship was over has been convicted of murder.
Clair Armstrong, 50, was found fatally injured at a house in Elm Way, Messingham, on 6 November 2022.
Ashley Kemp, 55, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter but denied murdering Ms Armstrong.
However, after a week-long trial jury at Grimsby Crown Court a jury found him guilty by a unanimous verdict.
He is due to be sentenced on 3 May.
During the trial jurors heard the pair had been arguing over a claim Kemp had sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
In an interview, the defendant told police he strangled Ms Armstrong after a "red mist" came over him when she confronted him over the allegations, telling him to leave the house.
The jury also heard that Kemp, who was a skydiving instructor in Hibaldstow, headbutted Ms Armstrong with enough force to break her nose before he "squeezed her throat as hard as he could".
Mr Thyne told the court that while the attack may not have been pre-planned, Kemp had "intended to kill, or cause serious harm" to Ms Armstrong.
"You killed her in a fit of rage - if you weren't going to have her no-one was," he said.
Ms Armstrong, who owned a beauty salon, was last seen alive around 24 hours before Mr Kemp called 999 in the early hours of 6 November to confess killing her
Kemp claimed the argument took place about two hours before he made the call, but jurors heard evidence Ms Armstrong, who was also a skydiving instructor, had failed to respond to WhatsApp messages on her phone from friends and colleagues sent early on Saturday morning.
Kemp told jurors it was not his intention to kill or cause Ms Armstrong really serious harm, but a jury found him guilty of her murder after deliberating for a little under four hours.
