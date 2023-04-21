Hope Starsmore: Skegness driver convicted over student crash death
- Published
A driver has been found guilty of causing the death of a student after she swerved onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into her car.
Hope Starsmore, 20, died in hospital following the collision on the A158 near Skegness in October 2020.
Rebecca Porter, 34, said she suffered a dizzy spell before the crash.
On Friday, a jury at Lincoln Crown Court cleared her of causing death by dangerous driving, but found her guilty of causing death by careless driving.
Ms Starsmore had just started a course in medical science and was making only her second trip to Nottingham Trent University with her boyfriend and brother, who both suffered serious injuries.
Speaking after the verdict, her parents Peter and Helen Starsmore, who previously challenged a decision to drop the case, said: "We are just happy to finally get justice for Hope. It has been such a long fight."
The court heard Porter was driving to her job as a teaching assistant when she swerved violently around a van on the same side of the road as it indicated to turn right into a lay-by.
Louis Mably KC, prosecuting, said the van driver was perfectly entitled to make the manoeuvre and there was no fault with either his driving or that of Ms Starsmore.
The van driver told jurors he remembered seeing Porter's head down and then suddenly raising up with a look of shock on her face.
When giving evidence Porter insisted: "I don't know if I blacked out or fainted, because I have no memory."
Under further questioning she denied a suggestion she had looked at her mobile phone, which had been placed on the front passenger seat.
Judge Nigel Godsmark KC granted Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, bail before sentencing on 9 June.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.