Louth dog theft: Springer spaniel snatched from owner's garden
- Published
A Springer Spaniel has been stolen from a garden in Louth, police have said.
Lincolnshire Police said the dog, called Isla, was last seen at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday being carried away by a man in Eastfield Road.
It is then believed she was put into a small van with writing on the side, the force said.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area to come forward.
Isla is described as a white and brown Springer Spaniel with three toes on her front paws.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.