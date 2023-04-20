Man who killed girlfriend wanted to take own life, court told
A man who "choked" his girlfriend to death wanted to take his own life when he realised what he had done, a murder trial heard.
Clair Armstrong, 50, was found fatally injured at a house in Elm Way, Messingham, on 6 November 2022.
Ashley Kemp, 55, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter but denied murdering Ms Armstrong.
He claims a "red mist" came over him during an argument over allegations he sexually assaulted a girl.
In an interview with police, Mr Kemp said Ms Armstrong had confronted him over the sexual assault allegations, telling him their relationship was over.
Grimsby Crown Court also heard Mr Kemp, who was a skydiving instructor in Hibaldstow, had lost his job over the allegations.
Mr Kemp claimed that he had put his hands around Ms Armstrong's neck after she became "hysterical".
"She was still trying to fight - and as I pressed harder she just stopped," he said.
"I just wanted to kill myself - I didn't want to kill her," he added.
The defendant was later found standing on the side of the road between Hemswell and Willoughton in Lincolnshire in a confused state after crashing his car into a tree.
A note found in his clothing referred to the sexual assault allegations "tearing the family apart".
"It's time to go - I'm so sorry," he wrote.
The murder trial was also told that Ms Armstrong was last seen alive around 24 hours before Mr Kemp called 999 to confess killing her at about 00.41BST on Sunday 6 November.
Mr Kemp also claimed that the argument took place about two hours before he made the call, but jurors heard evidence that Ms Armstrong, who was also a skydiving instructor, had failed to respond to WhatsApp messages from colleagues sent early on Saturday morning.
The trial continues.
