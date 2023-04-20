Lincolnshire dental practice closures 'heartbreaking', says councillor
The closure of dentists in Lincolnshire has been described as "heartbreaking" as people struggle with an already county-wide shortage in provision.
Bupa is to shut its branches in Skegness and Boston as part of plans to cut 85 practices across the UK.
The group, which provides NHS and private care, said the industry faced "systematic challenges" and the decision was the "last resort".
Councillors discussing the issues said the state of dentistry was "dire".
Speaking at a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council's health and scrutiny committee, Boston councillor Katie Chalmers said: "The closure of dental practices in Boston and Skegness is heartbreaking.
"Dental care in Lincolnshire is a rich man's game, which is absolutely devastating to everyone with a family that's entitled to that treatment and care."
Lincoln councillor Jane Loffhagen said: "We know without looking at the information that the situation is absolutely dire.
"This is a total crisis and totally unacceptable for people not able to access a dentist unless they've got hundreds of pounds in their back pocket, which huge swathes of the population don't."
NHS dentistry in Lincolnshire is already facing a "twin crisis of accessibility and affordability", according to a report published in January.
Healthwatch Lincolnshire carried out a survey to gain insight into NHS dental service accessibility in the county from March 2021 to March 2022.
It found that 45% of respondents had no access to an NHS dentist with the same amount not having had an NHS dental check-up in the past two years.
The report said patients were being left with no alternative but to pay for private treatment.
It said: "However, for many, particularly for families, those relying on pensions, benefits and low incomes, this is simply not a feasible option."
In August the BBC revealed nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK were not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service.
Bupa has not been able to recruit enough dentists to deliver NHS care in many practices for months and in some cases years, it said.
General manager Mark Allen said he understood the impact the closures would have on people and patients.
He added: "This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort."
