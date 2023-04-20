National Trust submit revised plans for Belton House car park
- Published
Plans to upgrade parking facilities at a stately home in Lincolnshire have been revised over traffic concerns.
The National Trust had intended visitors at Belton House to arrive through the reopened Lion Gate, near Grantham, and use a one-way system around the property.
It prompted complaints from local residents about the amount of traffic it would cause.
The new plan uses the existing entrance to the property near Belton village.
The proposal also includes improvements of surface water drainage around the site in a bid to create an all-weather car park, to replace the current one which gets water-logged, as well as two new ticket kiosks.
The planning documents submitted to South Kesteven District Council read: "All vehicles will arrive via the existing vehicle access point from Belton village, north of the House and stables.
"Once south of the House, all vehicles will take the western road through the site."
The said the road would be widened to enable coaches to reverse into parking bays and then leave by the same route.
People arriving by car would purchase tickets from the new kiosks without having to leave their vehicles.
"This will allow visitors to explore the park and house at their leisure once parked, without the need to make their way to the visitor reception building to purchase tickets," the documents state.
The new ticketing procedure will mean the visitor reception can be turned into a new access hub, which will provide toilets close to the car park.
No date has yet been set for the plans to be considered by councillors.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.