New hotel plan in Lincoln due to be approved
- Published
Plans for a new 150-bed hotel with cathedral views in Lincoln are recommended for approval later.
The six-storey hotel would sit on the corner of Waterside South and Melville Street, forming part of an overhaul of the former City Square Centre site.
Existing buildings on the site, including a footbridge across Melville Street, would be demolished.
Planning officers said the proposal would help meet a need for visitor accommodation in the city.
Lincolnshire Co-operative's original plans were for a seven-storey structure on the site, however that was revised to six-storeys in the pre-application stage.
It will also be realigned in order to maintain sight-lines to the cathedral and castle.
The redevelopment of the area also includes plans for new specialist accommodation for older people.
City of Lincoln Council's planning committee will be told by officers the scheme would enhance the area.
"It is considered that the proposed hotel will help meet the need for visitor accommodation in the city centre, and provide wider public benefits through improvements to public realm and increased activity to Melville Street, investment within the city and contributing to the vitality and viability of the city centre," they added.
The report does not state if the footbridge will be replaced in the future, however Lincolnshire County Council has asked for £500,000 to mitigate its loss and provide improved walking and cycling infrastructure.
