Man charged with absconding from North Sea Camp open prison
A man has been charged with being unlawfully at large from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Paul Marshall, 54, is alleged to have absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, in November 2022.
Lincolnshire Police said he had been arrested in the neighbouring Humberside force area on Sunday.
Marshall was due before magistrates in Lincoln charged with being unlawfully at large from North Sea Camp between 22 November and 16 April.
