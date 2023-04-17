Hope Starsmore: Woman denies causing death by dangerous driving
A university student was killed when a driver swerved on to the wrong side of the road and crashed into her car, a court has heard.
Hope Starsmore, 20, died in hospital after a Ford Focus collided with her Toyota Yaris on the A158 near Skegness.
Rebecca Porter, 34, swerved after failing to notice a van turning right, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Ms Porter denies causing death by dangerous driving and a second charge of causing death by careless driving.
Ms Starsmore, who had moved to Skegness from Corby in Northamptonshire, died in hospital eight days after the collision on 7 October 2020.
Louis Mably KC, prosecuting, told the court the driver of the van was perfectly entitled to turn right into a layby.
He said there was no fault with either his driving, or that of Ms Starsmore, who had been travelling towards Burgh-le-Marsh.
'Obvious obstruction'
However, the prosecutor said Ms Porter was left in a position where she either smashed into the rear of the van or swerved violently into the oncoming carriageway.
"Her driving was obviously dangerous," Mr Mably told the jury.
"She simply did not pay attention to what was an obvious obstruction in front of her," he added.
The court was told that both cars were sent spinning in opposite directions by the force of the collision, with Ms Porter later claiming she had blacked out for a few seconds.
However, Mr Mably told the jury the explanation of a blackout was something Ms Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, had latched on to after simply not paying attention.
Ms Starsmore wanted to become a paramedic and had just begun a course in medical science at Nottingham Trent University.
The collision occurred on only her second trip to the city, the court was told.
Her brother and her partner were also in the car and both received serious injuries.
The trial continues.
