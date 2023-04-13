RAF Scampton: Jet flown by Red Arrows goes up for sale
- Published
A jet flown by the world-famous Red Arrows aerobatic team has gone on sale following the closure of its home at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The Hawk T1 jet was handed to the RAF in 1980 and was flown for 32 years, taking part in hundreds of displays.
After the jet was retired, it was used as a "gate guard" at RAF Scampton until the station's closure last year.
Auction site GPSV, which sells ex-military hardware, has listed the plane, with a current bid of £34,000.
Described as being in good condition, the aircraft was one of the first of its type delivered to the RAF team after the Folland Gnat jets originally flown by the Red Arrows were replaced.
Built by British Aerospace, the jet is painted in the world-famous Red Arrows livery, and was fitted with a now-removed smoke and dye pod which allowed it to produce the iconic red, white and blue smoke trails.
Retired in 2012, it spent a short amount of time in storage before being selected in 2015 to stand guard, without its engine, outside RAF Scampton.
The total flying time listed for the aircraft is almost 7,400 hours, and it is believed to have carried out at least 13,000 landings.
The jet, which has now been dismantled, is being sold with no engine and it is yet to meet its reserve price.
As well as being home to the Red Arrows from 2000 until 2022, RAF Scampton was also the HQ of the famous World War Two Dambusters 617 squadron.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.