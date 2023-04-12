Gareth Hart death: Murder accused appears at crown court

Gareth HartLincolnshire police
Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died after an altercation in Ingoldmells

A man has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court accused of murdering a 43-year-old man in Ingoldmells.

Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in the Lincolnshire resort, at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

No pleas were entered.

Mr Malek was remanded to appear in court on 30 May when pleas are expected. A provisional trial date was set for October.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.