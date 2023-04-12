Lincoln chainsaw attack: Man appears in court

Lincoln Crown CourtRichard Croft/Geograph
Andrew Roberts, 29, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court charged with attacking another man with a chainsaw in Lincoln.

Andrew Roberts, 29, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in connection with the attack, which is said to have taken place in Monks Road on 13 March.

During the hearing Mr Roberts, of Lytton Road, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a blade in a public place.

A provisional trial date has been set for 28 August.

Lincolnshire Police said the victim suffered serious injuries during the alleged attack.

