A52 crash: Man killed in Croft lorry collision
A 45-year-old man has died following a lorry crash in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said the collision took place on the A52 near Croft on Tuesday morning.
The road was closed in both directions from about 08:50 to 14:50 BST to allow the emergency services access and to clear the scene.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage which may help their investigation to contact them.
