Spalding house fire: Man, 56, dies in blaze
- Published
A man has died following a fire at a house in Lincolnshire in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters were called to the property in Spring Gardens, Spalding, at about 03:20 BST.
Lincolnshire Police said a 56-year-old man had died in the blaze and his family have been informed.
Officers said a joint investigation with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service had begun into the cause of the fire.
