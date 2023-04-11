Spalding house fire: Man, 56, dies in blaze

Lincolnshire fire engineLincolnshire County Council
Firefighters were called to the property in Spalding at about 03:20 BST on Tuesday

A man has died following a fire at a house in Lincolnshire in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the property in Spring Gardens, Spalding, at about 03:20 BST.

Lincolnshire Police said a 56-year-old man had died in the blaze and his family have been informed.

Officers said a joint investigation with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service had begun into the cause of the fire.

