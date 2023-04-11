Boston: School fights 'planned and filmed for social media' parents claim
- Published
Parents and children at a Lincolnshire school claim fights are being planned and filmed for social media audiences.
It is alleged fights are taking place during the school day and within the grounds of Haven High Academy in Boston, with clips shared on a social media platform.
Some parents have told the BBC they know children who have left the academy as a result.
The school insisted it was taking the claims "extremely seriously".
The school said, nationally, social media was fuelling a rise in physical attacks in schools, adding it would "strongly encourage" parents and students to raise any concerns with leaders so they could "take robust action".
The BBC was passed footage showing a fight said to have happened in the last few months.
Parents insisted to us it was not a one-off. One mother said she found out about another fight involving her daughter when she was sent this video after it was shared.
The parent said: "This should never happen in school, and also it's being shared on social media so other kids get the chance to mock and laugh at the children who are helpless to defend themselves.
"Never in my whole life did I think this could happen at school."
She said her daughter was now "scared to even leave the house".
BBC Look North's Jessica Lane was shown a number of videos showing fights among school children which have been shared on social media. She was told the children involved attended Haven High Academy.
Parents and children claimed fights were sometimes planned using social media messaging.
One child at Haven High Academy said she received a message threatening she would be beaten up by a gang on the school field - during the school day.
She told us: "I was scared. I didn't know what was going to happen. I've never been in that position where I've been the one on the ground getting beaten up and everyone laughing with their cameras out. I don't want to be there - I want to move schools."
She said the videos cause the victims embarrassment and "gets them stressed".
"I never know if it's my turn or not - [I] never know if I'll go past someone and they'll start picking on me and start beating me up. It can be really scary," the pupil said.
Another child added: "These fights have been going on for a long time and they're filmed and shared around the Internet a lot. It's usually really bad fights as well."
And it is a big worry for parents too.
A mother said: "They're supposed to learn, not be scared if somebody would beat them up."
Effective safeguarding
In a statement, the school said it would be inappropriate to comment on specific reports but added: "All staff at Haven High Academy are fully committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of every young person in our care. We take these reports very seriously.
"We do not accept or condone aggressive behaviour and there are serious consequences for anyone found responsible for such activities."
A recent Ofsted report praised the academy for its effective safeguarding arrangements, pastoral care and respectful attitudes of many of its pupils.
