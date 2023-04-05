Lincolnite website sorry for RAF Scampton April Fools' joke
A local news website in Lincoln has apologised for a "crass" April Fools' joke about plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The Lincolnite published a story which claimed the city's axed Christmas market would be revived as a "cross-cultural event" at the former airfield.
Readers criticised the prank as "overtly racist and tone deaf".
The website has since deleted the article and admitted its "attempt to bring levity may have fallen short".
The story, published on 1 April, said Lincoln's Christmas market - which was axed earlier this year due to concerns about overcrowding - would make a return at Scampton, which the Home Office is planning to use as asylum accommodation.
The Lincolnite wrote that asylum seekers housed at the facility "will be offering car wash services in exchange for charity donations".
It said "many have fled awful conditions" in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria "meaning they will be prepared for an overcrowded and overpriced event".
The story quoted a supposed local resident as saying: "We've already got 2,000 migrants coming, what's another 320,000?"
The article was illustrated with an edited photo of a group of Asian children against a backdrop of a Christmas tree and a military camp.
'Tone deaf'
The article was criticised on social media, where readers described it as "spectacularly offensive" and "disgusting and crass".
Karen Lee, a Lincolnshire county councillor and the city's former MP, said "such shocking racism isn't any kind of joke".
Matt Ellerby, a local musician, said the article was "overtly racist and tone deaf" and also "managed to mock worried businesses and local communities".
In a statement published on Twitter on Wednesday, The Lincolnite said: "We would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the recent April Fools' Day endeavour that did not resonate as we had hoped.
"Upon reflection, we fully understand how it might not have been well-received by all."
The website pledged to be "more mindful of our communications and strive to engage our community in a manner that is both respectful and in tune with your expectations".
The government announced last month that RAF Scampton would be used to house up to 2,000 migrants in a bid to cut down on the use of hotels.
The plans have been criticised by local politicians and West Lindsey District Council has launched legal action to block the move.
