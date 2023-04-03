Lincoln County Hospital A&E arsonist John Gillon Watson jailed
- Published
A man who started a fire at a hospital's accident and emergency department has been jailed.
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Lincoln County Hospital during the blaze on 29 March 2022, which caused £1.9m of damage.
John Gillon Watson, 57, admitted a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
He was sentenced in his absence to six years and nine months in jail at Lincoln Crown Court.
The court heard that nobody was hurt during the incident, but ambulances had to be diverted and the department was closed for nearly two days.
Annabel Lenton, prosecuting, said Watson's movements had been caught on various CCTV cameras after he attended the hospital shortly before 01:30 BST with chest pains.
At about 02:20 BST, Watson could be seen in the A&E department wearing a "distinctive Elvis jacket," the prosecutor said.
He was later filmed in the same room as the seat of the fire, and appeared to be panicking, and pushing a fire door three times, the court was told.
Watson was seen in a smoke-filled corridor talking to a fire officer.
Police later found a lighter in Watson's sock, which he claimed he did not know was there.
The court was also told Watson had refused to co-operate with either a probation or psychiatric report.
