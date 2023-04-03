Man jailed for planning Boston ditch body killing
A man who helped to plan the killing of a Polish national whose body was found in a Lincolnshire waterway has been jailed for nearly 14 years.
Kamil Zydek, 34, admitted the manslaughter of Marcin Stolarek, 41, who was found dead in Boston in 2020.
He had faced a murder retrial at Lincoln Crown Court before pleading guilty to the lesser charge.
His accomplices Lukasz Ferenc and Adam Kaminski were jailed for life for murder in November 2021.
Zydek fled the UK after the killing of Stolarek, who police believe was drugged, tied up and repeatedly beaten at a house in Boston before being dumped in the South Forty-Foot Drain in November 2019.
Stolarek's body was found by a member of the public at a pumping station in Chainbridge Road two months later.
His killing, thought to be drug-related but for which police have never fully established a motive, triggered one of the largest murder investigations in Lincolnshire for years.
Zydek was extradited to the UK after being stopped by Dutch police in March last year.
He was found guilty of perverting the course of justice in November but the jury could not reach a verdict on the murder charge.
He had been due to face a second trial this year but prosecutors instead accepted his guilty plea for manslaughter.
Zydek, who police said was involved in planning the killing and disposal of the body, was jailed for 13 years and 11 months on Friday.
Det Supt Karl Whiffen, of Lincolnshire Police, said the case had been "incredibly complex and difficult".
It is not known if Storalek was alive when he was dumped in the water, but the judge who sentenced Ferenc and Kaminski said "either way his death was slow and utterly terrifying".
Ferenc is serving a minimum sentence of 22 years and Kaminski at least 19 years.
