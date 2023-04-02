RAF Scampton: Asylum seekers' reception concerns bishop
- Published
Faith groups would welcome asylum seekers to RAF Scampton if they are housed at the former station, according to the Acting Bishop of Lincoln.
The Right Reverend Stephen Conway said he was "very concerned" at the reception they might receive.
Up to 2,000 people could be relocated to the site under government plans.
Bishop Conway said faith groups would "lead that welcome" and "resist the shrill voices" of people trying to make political points out of their arrival.
Earlier this week it was announced disused military bases across the UK would be used to house migrants.
In Lincolnshire, RAF Scampton was selected, which prompted to a local council to begin legal action over the plans.
The bishop told BBC Radio Lincolnshire he hoped people moving to the former station would receive "a good welcome".
He said asylum seekers being house in hotels and B&Bs in nearby Skegness had been difficult for many people, but faith groups had pledged to help.
"There's an issue in Skegness of asylum seekers being housed in what is essentially holiday accommodation and that is not satisfactory on all fronts, I think.
"Church groups in Skegness have been very active in providing practical and emotional support for these people."
RAF Scampton was previously identified by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) as being surplus to requirements.
West Lindsey District Council said it felt the site was not "appropriate" to be turned into emergency housing for asylum seekers and it would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project.
On Saturday, it announced it had launched a legal challenge to the Home Office's plan, citing a previous deal with the MoD to purchase the land.
The government says the move is needed to reduce the reliance on hotels, which costs the taxpayer more than £6m a day.
