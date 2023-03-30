Skegness sees asylum seeker hotel use cut as Scampton plans confirmed
The number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels in Skegness has reduced as a result of claims being processed, the area's MP has said.
Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, said four rather than five hotels were now being used.
Meanwhile, the government has confirmed it is to press ahead with plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
Villagers at the base near Lincoln cited the lack of local amenities as a key factor against the plans.
Mr Warman said the reduced number of Skegness hotels being used by the Home Office was "a step in the right direction".
He added: "We need to make sure that we maintain the pressure on the government so that the numbers keep going down."
Mr Warman said there are now "fewer than 200" people seeking asylum being housed in the resort.
He said he was aware hotel bookings were "either not being made or being cancelled" as a consequence of asylum seekers being housed there.
Elsewhere, the Home Office confirmed RAF Scampton, along with another military site in Wethersfield, Essex, would provide "basic and functional accommodation" for asylum seekers.
'Come and see us'
Together, the sites would accommodate up to 3,700 people, it said.
People living in and around the former home of the Dambusters 617 Squadron have reacted with dismay.
Sarah Carter has lived on the base for the past eight years. Her husband, a former serviceman, has lived there 28 years.
Their property, former married quarters, overlooks the runway.
Ms Carter said: "My message to the government is come and see us. Come and see how your plans are going to affect us and what you are expecting the asylum seekers to put up with."
She said the base is "very isolated", with only one shop.
Scampton is also only served by one bus every two hours, Ms Carter said, meaning asylum seekers would struggle to access amenities, including medical care.
There are concerns the Home Office plans could scupper a £300m regeneration project earmarked for the site.
Ms Carter added: "It might all be ripped away."
Hamish Falconer, who has set up a petition opposing the plans, said housing potentially hundreds of people in "containers" on runway was "utterly inhumane".
'Suitable accommodation'
In a statement, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: "The home secretary and I have been clear that using expensive hotels for asylum seekers is wholly unacceptable.
"Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats."
He said the government would listen to the views of nearby residents.
