Bassingham body find: Two murder arrests
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a village near Lincoln.
A 27-year-old man had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Bassingham.
Lincolnshire Police started a murder investigation last week after concerns for the welfare of a 26-year-old woman at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln.
On Monday evening a second 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder.
Both men remain in police custody and officers remain in the Bassingham area.
The force urged anyone with information, especially people with CCTV images or dash cameras from the area from midday on Friday until 16:00 GMT on Saturday, to get in touch.
