Lincolnshire photographer jailed for changing room recordings
- Published
A photographer who set up hidden cameras in changing rooms to film aspiring young models has been jailed.
David Glover, of Tallington, secretly recorded about 100 women, Peterborough Crown Court heard.
One victim said it made her "skin crawl" to think that she had trusted Glover to take pictures of her baby.
The 48-year-old admitted five counts of voyeurism concerning 35 women. He was jailed for 20 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.
Thomas Brown, prosecuting, said a further "70 or so" women were in footage that police had found on Glover's electronic devices.
In a statement read to the court, one woman said she felt "utterly violated" at being filmed in what she thought was a private space, and another said "the guy is an absolute creep".
'Guilt, shame and disgust'
A third victim, breaking down in tears, said: "I thought about how this could affect my career now if they [the images] ever got leaked."
Det Con Pete Wise, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said there were still 72 unidentified women in footage seized from Glover. He appealed for anyone who thinks they may be among the women in the footage to come forward.
Francesca Rowden, who waived her right to anonymity, said she "felt really sick" when it emerged that Glover had secretly recorded her.
The 32-year-old, of St Ives, Cambridgeshire, attended court on Monday to see Glover sentenced.
"He just didn't seem to show any remorse. He was just eyes down, even when we were standing up reading our statements and crying he didn't seem to show any emotion at all," she said.
Mr Brown said Glover "produced portfolios of aspirant models involved in the fashion industry" and also worked as a wedding photographer. "He was well thought of," he said.
The prosecutor told the court Glover's secret recording set-up had been uncovered when a partner of one of the women being photographed "noticed in the changing room an alarm clock that looked remarkably out of context".
"He investigated further and found it was a covert camera, and that the memory card in it had footage of his partner getting changed on it," he said.
Mohammed Latif, mitigating, said Glover was of previous good character.
"He feels guilt, shame and disgust at his behaviour," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.