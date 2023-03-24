Appeal after Grainsby church treasures stolen
Police are searching for "distinctive" items that are alleged to have been stolen from a church in Lincolnshire.
Two carved chairs, a brass book stand and silk clothes are missing from St Nicholas' Church, in Grainsby Lane.
The alleged theft happened at the Grainsby church between 09:30 GMT on 18 March and 22 March, Lincolnshire Police said.
Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police.
