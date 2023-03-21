RAF Scampton: Asylum seekers could stay in runway cabins, meeting told
About 1,500 asylum seekers could be housed at RAF Scampton in accommodation including temporary cabins on the runway, a meeting has been told.
Lincolnshire councillor Richard Butroid delivered a presentation on the Home Office proposals for the site before a packed audience on Monday evening.
Mr Butroid argued the suggested use of temporary cabin accommodation would be unsuitable.
The Home Office said it did not routinely comment on specific sites.
Mr Butroid said: "We are looking at approximately 1,500 (men)... people from Afghanistan, Libya, them sort of areas."
He added they would be housed in accommodation "along the runway" and said: "I personally don't think that's an adequate way, and a suitable way, to house people whether they're from Afghanistan or Lincolnshire."
The special meeting was called by Scampton Parish Council, and attendees made their voices heard, with some in the audience shouting their views on those who enter the UK illegally, prompting calls for calm at one point.
One father-of-two said: "We haven't got the infrastructure. We live next door to the runway. Sanitisation - how's that going to be dealt with?"
Another resident said she would have liked a Home Office representative to have attended the meeting, adding: "They're the ones who can answer the questions properly that we want to know."
Also opposed to the proposals was a former RAF serviceman who served at the station during its heyday.
He described the heritage of the site - famous for being the base of Lancaster bombers of 617 Squadron involved in the May 1943 Dambusters raids during World War Two - as "absolutely unique" and should, he said, be preserved.
He added: "It's probably the most famous RAF site in the country."
Earlier, West Lindsey District Council and Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, met with Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick to try to persuade the government to abandon the plans.
The council is poised to secure a deal to regenerate the site and turn it into a heritage attraction and business park.
After the meeting, the BBC asked Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of planning, regeneration and communities at West Lindsay District Council, to clarify the authority's next move.
She responded: "We will assess all options that we have available to us once a decision has been made."
The Home Office said: "We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.
"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.
"The government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process."
