Pilgrim sculpture planned for Boston before anniversary
- Published
A sculpture commemorating Boston's role in the Pilgrim story could be displayed in the town centre.
Arts organisation Transported has applied to Boston Borough Council to place the artwork depicting two Puritan women outside the library.
Transported said it wanted to "explore the town's Pilgrim themes" ahead of the 400th anniversary of Puritans sailing from Boston to Massachusetts.
The art was created by artist Rachel Carter who ran public workshops.
Ms Carter was scanned while wearing Tudor-style clothing and a 3D print was then cast in bronze.
The two female figures were wrapped with woven cords, made by the local community.
A report to the council said: "The sculpture represents an important historical narrative with significant local meaning. As public art and commemoration, it resonates with the landmark Church of St Botolph".
The land is owned by the church who have given permission for the 3ft (90cm) plinth and 1ft 8in (52cm) figures to be installed.
The work was previously displayed in the Collection, in Lincoln.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk