Darren Kirk stabbing: Wayne Rule jailed for 35 years for Spalding stabbing
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 35 years after pleading guilty to murdering his neighbour and attempting to murder another man.
Wayne Rule, 47, of Cygnet Court, had repeatedly stabbed Darren Kirk, 52, at Cygnet Court on 20 December 2021.
Lincoln Crown Court heard how hours earlier he had also stabbed Mark Stone at an address on Bowditch Road.
He was told he was being jailed for life and must serve 35 years before being eligible for parole.
Rule had previously been jailed for nine years in 2001 after admitting the manslaughter of a police officer who he struck with his car at a speed check in Margate, Kent, the previous year.
The court heard Mr Kirk had been at home with his partner when Rule, a regular cocaine user, banged on the door and then entered the flat.
'Which one is dead?'
Paul Cavin KC, prosecuting, said Rule then pulled out a knife and stabbed Mr Kirk multiple times in the chest and when he fell to the floor Rule crouched over and continued to stab him.
Police discovered Mr Kirk lying naked on the kitchen floor and he died 45 minutes after being attacked.
Rule then locked himself in his own flat and threatened to "start shooting".
"Armed officers attended and the defendant boasted about having killed a police officer in the past, which turned out to be true, and that he had a shotgun in the flat, and said he would kill another," Mr Cavin said.
Rule eventually surrendered and was recorded as he came out of the flat asking "Which one is dead?"
In a statement Mr Kirk's partner of 11 years said: "I had to sit there and watch him die."
She said Rule had got into his head that they had "grassed him up" after the police raided his home, but that was not true.
Mr Kirk's daughter Alana said her life had been on hold since his death.
In a statement read out in court she said: "I have been waiting for answers and it has consumed everything.
"I want Wayne Rule to understand what he has done and that being a criminal, taking drugs and doing what he did, can only lead to ruin.
"He didn't just ruin my Dad Darren's life. It was ours and his own life. His actions had consequences for so many people."
Police later discovered Rule had attacked another man less than an hour before he killed Mr Kirk.
Mark Stone was stabbed 10 times at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.
In his victim impact statement, Mr Stone said: "I was fast asleep when Wayne attacked me and now I cannot sleep until I am totally exhausted."
"Every time he stabbed me he was going for my heart, and even the doctor told me I was lucky to be alive," Mr Stone said.
Bernard Richmond KC said in mitigation his client was someone who had "lived with numerous problems over many years and is addressing those problems in prison".
He said Mr Rule's partner left him in 2019 and since then he had been unable to see his two children.
"On that particular day Mr Rule had so much going on his life that he snapped and just lashed out at anyone that was a player," he said.
In sentencing, Mr Justice Picken said Rule had belatedly accepted responsibility for the two attacks.
"You launched yourself at Mr Stone, stabbing him some 10 times," Mr Justice Picken said.
"Fortunately Mr Stone survived, tragically that was not the case for your second victim that night, Mr Kirk."
He jailed Rule for life with a minimum term of 35 years for the murder of Darren Kirk, and a second life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years for the attempted murder of Mr Stone, to run concurrently.
