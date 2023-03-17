Lincolnshire Police told to improve how it investigates crime
- Published
Lincolnshire Police has been told it must make improvements in a number of core areas, including how it investigates crime.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said some investigations lacked oversight.
Improvements were also needed in how it scrutinises officers' use of force and the management of sex offenders, a report said.
The force is yet to respond to a request for a comment.
'Outstanding suspects'
In its report, HMICFRS said: "Some investigations lack supervisory oversight.
"Investigative opportunities are being missed and not all investigations are being dealt with promptly. This may result in a lack of victim confidence and offenders not being brought to justice."
The report outlined a number of other areas where further improvements were needed, including the processes to ensure that outstanding suspects were considered during all daily management meetings.
"The force doesn't have a clear understanding of the number of outstanding suspects it has, or any residual risk posed by the suspects," inspectors said.
Staff also failed to answer non-urgent calls effectively, leading to a high abandonment rate.
"The force doesn't currently have the capacity in its call handling teams to meet the demand for service promptly," the report said.
Inspectors said the force also needed to review how it managed sex offenders.
"It should make sure it has the capacity and capability to mitigate the risk that sex offenders pose to the public," they said.
However, the report said suspects in child sexual abuse image offences were managed thoroughly and officers enforced court orders by undertaking checks of mobile phones, laptops and other devices during home visits.
The report also acknowledged that Lincolnshire was one of the lowest-funded forces in England and Wales.
Despite this, it said the force had a good understanding of its financial position and made the best use of the finance it had available, including investing in its IT infrastructure to improve productivity.
The force had an ethical and inclusive culture, inspectors said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.