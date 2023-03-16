Lincoln man charged after man seriously injured in chainsaw attack
A 29-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Lincoln in which a chainsaw was allegedly used to inflict wounds on the victim.
Police said the victim, aged in his 30s, was found on Monks Road on Monday with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Andrew Roberts, of Lytton Street, has been charged with wounding with intent.
He appeared before magistrates in Lincoln on Wednesday, and is due to appear at crown court on 12 April.
A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action, Lincolnshire Police said.
