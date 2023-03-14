Chapeltown stabbing: Man charged with murdering Peter Wass
A man has been charged with murdering a 29-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Leeds.
Peter Wass, 29, was attacked in the Hamilton Avenue area of Chapeltown on 2 March and died in hospital.
Kaiden Williams, 21, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder.
He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 17-year-old girl, from Leeds, and a 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been bailed pending further enquiries, the force said.
