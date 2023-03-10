Lincoln surgery robot treats 270 patients in first year
More than 270 people have benefitted from a new £3.2m robotic surgery system introduced in Lincoln a year ago.
The arrival of the equipment at Lincoln County Hospital has meant urology and colorectal cancer patients can receive treatment sooner and closer to home.
Consultant urologist Aris Alevizopoulos said the system provided "equal if not better outcomes" to traditional surgical techniques.
He said he hoped it could be used to treat even more patients in future.
The system mimics the hand movements of a surgeon as they operate a console linked to the robot, enabling them to perform delicate procedures through the smallest of incisions.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said, on average, patients who undergo robotic surgery are expected to "go home earlier and have a faster recovery".
Mr Alevizopoulos said: "As a result of this new service, our patients have been able to access their care in a more timely manner and closer to home, with equal if not better outcomes.
"For cancer patients, apart from the expertise, and the level of training of our surgeons and theatre staff, time efficiency is equally important."
Teacher Neil Periam, 56, from Spalding, had a robotic prostatectomy in December 2022.
He explained: "A close relative was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 18 months ago and he had his prostate removed by robotic surgery. I had no symptoms but I was advised to get checked as soon as possible.
"I visited my local GP and gave a blood sample and was found to have a high PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) level.
"I had an MRI scan and biopsy and was diagnosed in September. My surgery was scheduled in November and it happened in December."
He said he had retrned to the classroom about six weeks after his surgery.
