Skegness: Police appeal for help to find man spotted at scene of fire
Detectives investigating a fire at a Skegness sanctuary in which 12 guinea pigs died have appealed for help to find a man seen nearby at the time.
Emergency services were called to Sandy's Guinea Pig Sanctuary, in Burgh le Marsh, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.
Several witnesses reported seeing a man described as of large build, medium height, with short dark hair, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
"We are also appealing for the individual to make contact with officers at the earliest opportunity so that they can be eliminated from ongoing inquiries," a spokesperson said.
A 41-year-old woman who was arrested as part of inquiries into the blaze had been released on bail, they added.
The shed which housed the guinea pigs was destroyed in the blaze but would be rebuilt, the sanctuary's owners said.
