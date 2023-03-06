RAF Scampton deal struck to redevelop ex-home of Red Arrows
- Published
A £300m plan has been struck which could transform the former Lincolnshire home of the Red Arrows and the Dambusters, a council has said.
RAF Scampton, which housed the iconic red jets for more than 20 years and was where the 617 Dambusters squadron formed, was recently closed to save the Ministry of Defence (MoD) money.
West Lindsey District Council said it had agreed a deal to revive the site.
The council's leader described it as a "very exciting prospect".
Once the plans were finalised, ownership would transfer to development partner Scampton Holdings Limited, the authority said.
'Tremendous potential'
According to West Lindsey District Council, the multi-use plan would see the 800-acre location near Lincoln used for aviation, heritage, tourism, education and research.
Council leader Owen Bierley said the authority had the resources in place to "deliver the site purchase and development agreement" and hoped to complete the deal soon.
He told BBC Radio Lincolnshire there was "tremendous potential to increase the value of the visitor economy and attract visitors" in redeveloping the site.
"The other thing, thinking of the future, is a lot of high-tech development. It's a huge site and it has tremendous potential for absolutely cutting-edge business uses," he added.
The MoD announced in 2018 that RAF Scampton would be closed as part of cost-saving measures, with nearby RAF Waddington later selected as the Red Arrows' new home.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.