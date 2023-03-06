Skegness: Woman arrested after 12 guinea pigs die in sanctuary blaze
- Published
A woman has been arrested following a fire at a Skegness animal sanctuary in which 12 guinea pigs died.
Emergency services were called to Sandy's Guinea Pig Sanctuary, in Burgh le Marsh, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday, according to Lincolnshire Police.
On its Facebook page, the sanctuary confirmed: "All 12 boys in there were killed. They didn't stand a chance."
A 41-year-old woman who was arrested as part of inquiries into the blaze had been released on bail, officers said.
The shed which housed the guinea pigs was destroyed in the blaze but would be rebuilt, the sanctuary's owners said.
An online fundraising page set up by two local residents had already raised more than £2,000 by Monday afternoon, they added.
The charity later posted on social media: "I don't think we'll ever get over this. But we will carry on."
