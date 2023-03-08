Louth ram-raiders target Co-op cash machine

Scene of incidentLincolnshire Police
Police say a van was used to gain access to the ATM at the store in Newbridge Hill, Louth

A cash machine at a shop in Lincolnshire was targeted in an early morning ram-raid, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a van being used to gain access to the Co-op store in Newbridge Hill, Louth, at about 02:10 GMT on Wednesday.

Three suspects made off with the cash containers in a black saloon-type car, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the raid, to get in touch.

