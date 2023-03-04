Michael Palmer: Crowdfunder raises £8,000 for defibrillators
- Published
The family of a footballer who collapsed and died on the pitch have raised more than £8,000 to buy defibrillators for local clubs.
Michael Palmer, 23, was playing for Crowland Town FC in Lincolnshire last Saturday when he collapsed but never regained consciousness, the club said.
His father, Mike Palmer, set up a crowd funding page with a £2,000 target - but the total now sits at £8,010.
He said the donations from the public were "just remarkable".
Writing on the online fundraising page, he said: "Thank you all - Michael was not the first… But we must do all we can to make him the last person - every player - should walk of a pitch and home to their family, friends and colleagues - after every game."
'Filled with pride'
The money is to be used to pay for defibrillators for local teams across Lincolnshire, which can easily be taken pitch side when needed.
Mr Palmer said when his son collapsed on 25 February, someone from Crowland FC had to collect a shared device that was locked away.
Michael, from Holbeach, was part of the reserve side playing against Leverington in the Peterborough and District Football League when he collapsed.
He also played for Whaplode Drove Rovers, and was a fan of Manchester United which was his "first love".
Mr Palmer wrote: "My family and I are filled with pride for who Michael was, and all the people's lives he touched, but we are equally filled with pride in all of you, for what you have done here, in Michael's memory.
"The defibs that will be acquired here brings us closer to sparing another family, other friends, other colleagues, other people the grief we, and you, feel in Michael's passing."
