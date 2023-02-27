Michael Palmer: Tributes paid to Crowland player who died at match
- Published
A young footballer who died on the pitch was "loved in abundance", his family have said.
Michael Palmer, 23, collapsed while playing for Lincolnshire side Crowland Town FC on Saturday, the club said.
The football-mad player and coach was a "fantastic" volunteer, non-league club Lincoln United wrote on Twitter.
His family said: "Michael's loss will be forever felt, and hurt fades to scars, his light will shine the brightest in our galaxy of stars."
Mr Palmer was part of the reserve side playing against Leverington in the Peterborough & District Football League when he collapsed.
He "never regained consciousness", Crowland Town FC said.
His family said the young man, who was from Holbeach, "loved his friends, his family, and his colleagues", with there being an outpouring of love since his death.
"With a strong sense of duty, Michael wanted the best for those around him, and nothing was too much to ask.
"With fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, he inspired those around him to work harder, try harder, give a little more, walking alongside them and taking them with him on the journey," a statement said.
Our thoughts at this devasting time are with the family & friends of Michael Palmer. On Saturday Michael tragically collapsed & lost his life playing the game he loved.On behalf of the wider football family our condolences go out to his family, friends and all at @CrowlandTown— Lincolnshire FA (@LincolnshireFA) February 26, 2023
Mr Palmer, who also played for Whaplode Drove Rovers, was a fan of Manchester United which was his "first love".
"It is therefore fitting that Michael's passing, notwithstanding the pain for those he leaves behind, was on the grassy velvet of the football pitch he so adored," the statement added.
His passing will leave a void that can "never be filled".
Clubs from across the country paid tribute to the player following the news of his death.
The statement from the family added: "We should take solace in this pain, that Michael will never be forgotten, and we will all remember his name."
