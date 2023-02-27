Lincoln men held on suspicion of firearms offences
Two men were held on suspicion of firearms offences after armed police carried out raids in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police raided addresses on De Wint Avenue and Prial Avenue at about 09.30 GMT on Sunday.
They were prompted by two men approaching three women in a tent in Boultham Woods on 21 February and allegedly assaulting one of them.
Two men, aged 31 and 36, were released on bail on condition they did not contact the alleged victim.
A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of obstruction has been released with no further action, police said.
