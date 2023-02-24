Man charged over Stamford bus station stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after another man was repeatedly stabbed in a fight in Stamford town centre.
The victim, in his 20s, was injured in an incident involving the occupants of a car and a group of people at the bus station on Tuesday night, police said.
He is currently in hospital receiving treatment, a spokesperson added.
Callum Goodfellow, of Ravel Close, Stamford, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, common assault and criminal damage, Lincolnshire Police said.
Det Insp Dave Penney said: "I know there will be people in the community who feel afraid about what has happened, but thankfully, incidents like this in the area are very rare.
"We don't believe this was a random act of violence by strangers, but believe that the people involved were known to each other."
