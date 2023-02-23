Lincolnshire: Funding for public electric vehicle charge points announced
- Published
More than 100 new public electric vehicle (EV) charging points are to be installed around Lincolnshire.
The project will see about 100 standard and eight rapid charging points spread across the county.
Charging points would be created in Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Stamford the council said.
Most would be on-street chargers in residential areas, with the rest on council-owned land, officials added.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said the sites had been chosen to test how vehicle charging points work in different environments, from coastal areas to market towns.
A council report stated private companies were not building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations were not commercially-viable.
"Our sites include on and off-street locations, urban and rural communities, and deploy various charger point speeds based on local needs," the report said.
"They will also compliment other commercial off-street EV infrastructure currently available in the county in local authority and privately-owned car parks." it added.
The pilot scheme, which is part of a government funded project, would be discussed at a Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on 28 February, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.