Lincolnshire Air Ambulance pilot swaps fens for South African bush
- Published
An Air Ambulance pilot is to swap flying above the Lincolnshire fens for the grasslands of South Africa.
Ben Hare from the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA) has flown over 170 life-saving missions since joining the service in 2021.
He said the change in direction came after his wife was given the chance to work in the conservation of cheetahs.
"We met on a similar project and it was probably only a matter of time before Africa called us again," he said.
Mr Hare from Lincolnshire said he had always wanted to work as a rescue pilot and had been so keen to become a member of the LNAA crew he had applied to join two years before a position became available.
"My parents are farmers and I would see helicopters land on neighbouring farms to attend agricultural accidents, so I realised the value of the service," he said.
Chief Pilot Lewis Ingamells described Mr Hare as a "superb pilot" and said he had made a valued impact to the LNAA.
"Ben is a true 'Lincolnshire Lad' and will be immensely missed", he added.
Mr Hare, who has taken a flight role in oil and gas support, said he would keep a hand in flying helicopters alongside supporting his wife's work.
He said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve at LNAA and to my colleagues for the camaraderie and friendship over the last 18 months.
"I have strong family ties in Lincolnshire, and I hope that when my personal situation allows me to return to the UK, an opportunity at LNAA will again present itself.
"I would certainly love to come back and serve the people of my county".
