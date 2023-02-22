Boston dispersal order in place to tackle town centre trouble
A dispersal order has been put in place to tackle groups of men causing trouble in a Lincolnshire town centre.
It was brought in after police received several reports of men verbally abusing and threatening others in Boston.
The order, covering the town centre, was issued on Tuesday afternoon and would remain in place until just before midnight on Wednesday, police said.
It gives officers the power to ask a group of two or more people to leave the area if they are causing trouble.
Insp Deb Charlesworth said such actions would not be tolerated and urged anyone who witnessed anti-social behaviour to contact Lincolnshire Police.
