Lincolnshire road closures a 'massive issue' - council leader
Road closures by water companies have been described as a "massive issue" by the leader of Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).
Martin Hill said Anglian Water was the worst offender for road closures when work was not being carried out.
The concerns were raised at a meeting of the Flooding and Water Management Scrutiny Board.
The company said it prioritised worker safety, but understood frustration about disruptions.
Anglian Water was fined £168,850 for 571 days of breaches, for rogue signage and overrunning highways works in 2021-22, which LCC said made up nearly a third of all fines issued.
"We have a massive issue with the way Anglian Water closes roads for a whole week just to change a water meter," Councillor Hill told the meeting.
He added: "I don't buy the 'safety of workforce' argument - if no one's there, there's no one's safety to consider."
Jonathan Glerum, Anglian Water's Flood Risk Manager, responded: "Health and safety has to be absolutely paramount but disruption to communities need to be considered."
He promised to convey Councillor Hill's concerns to the company.
Anglian Water was also questioned over the discharge of waste water into Lincolnshire waterways, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Glerum said: "We take our responsibility for looking after the environment extremely seriously and it's disappointing whenever we have to discharge.
"Unfortunately sometimes it has to be done to protect from flooding."
