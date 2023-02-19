Work to create Lincoln city centre green space to begin
A new public green space is set to transform the area around a listed church in Lincoln, the council said.
The authority secured £1.68m in funding from Historic England's High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme for the work around St Mary Le Wigford Church.
The Grade I listed church will have its boundary restored and hard landscaping removed and replaced with a grassed area.
Work is due to begin on Monday, the council said.
Neil Murray, the city council's portfolio holder for inclusive economic growth, said the church was steeped in local history and was at a busy intersection on the High Street.
He said it formed an important gateway to the city centre.
"To transform the landscape surrounding St Mary Le Wigford to create a new public green open space in the city centre will be fantastic and I look forward to seeing this progress," he said.
Historic England said the work was an exciting step for the "heritage-led regeneration" of Lincoln city centre and would allow the building to shine while improving the public space for everyone.
