Vincent Markham death: Man admits Spalding murder
A man has admitted murder and setting fire to the victim's house.
Lincolnshire Police initially thought Vincent Markham died in the blaze at his home in Whaplode Drove, near Spalding, in August.
However, it later became apparent he had sustained a facial injury and a post-mortem examination found he died as a result of an assault.
Samuel Church had previously denied murder, but changed his plea ahead of a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
The 36-year-old, of Acacia Avenue, also pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting public justice by setting a fire at the property.
He is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 14 March.
The court heard Church entered his guilty pleas on the basis he did not intend to kill the 52-year-old, but did intend to cause him really serious harm.
Katherine Goddard KC, prosecuting, told the court it was understood Church was intoxicated when he went to Mr Markham's home in Farrow Road with the intention to settle their differences.
The prosecution accepted the defendant's plea after serious consideration was given to medical evidence, Ms Goddard said.
"We maintain there was a serious assault on Mr Markham," she added.
Mitigating, Nigel Edwards KC, asked for an adjournment for a further psychiatric report, telling the court the defendant had various personality issues.
Judge Simon Hirst told Church: "You know a sentence of life imprisonment awaits you. What you don't know is the minimum term of detention that you will serve."
