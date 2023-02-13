Lincolnshire firefighters rescue horse trapped in water near Spalding
- Published
A horse has been rescued after it got trapped in a Lincolnshire waterway.
Firefighters were called to Clay Drove, in Pode Hole, near Spalding, at about 13:15 GMT after the animal became stuck.
Pictures posted by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue show the horse was submerged up to its neck.
Crews from Spalding, Donington and Boston used specialist animal rescue equipment and a farmer's forklift to pull the animal to safety.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.