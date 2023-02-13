Lincolnshire firefighters rescue horse trapped in water near Spalding

Horse trapped in waterLincolnshire Fire and Rescue
The horse was pulled free using specialist animal rescue equipment and a farmer's forklift

A horse has been rescued after it got trapped in a Lincolnshire waterway.

Firefighters were called to Clay Drove, in Pode Hole, near Spalding, at about 13:15 GMT after the animal became stuck.

Pictures posted by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue show the horse was submerged up to its neck.

Crews from Spalding, Donington and Boston used specialist animal rescue equipment and a farmer's forklift to pull the animal to safety.

Firefighters were called to Clay Pole, in Pode Hole, near Spalding on Sunday

