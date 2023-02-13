New pedestrian crossing proposed for A15 at Thurlby
A new Puffin crossing on the A15 in Lincolnshire costing £100,000 is expected to be approved later.
The proposal for Thurlby, south of Bourne, near the Horseshoe Pub, is among a number of highway works due to be considered.
Although the road at this point has a 40mph speed limit, a report said traffic was heavy.
Councillors will also consider a number of speed restrictions on roads elsewhere in the county
Previous plans for the crossing had placed it closer to a junction, but this was thought unsafe and the current plans move it further down the road.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, officers said; "Although the speed of vehicles on A15 at this point is restricted to 40mph, traffic flows are heavy and a degree of severance results between these areas of the village."
The council confirmed there had been one accident in the area in the last three years which involved a collision between two cars at the crossroad's junction.The authority's Planning and Regulation Committee will also be asked to approve new parking restrictions on three Grantham Roads following concerns over on street parking and heavy traffic flows."The restrictions proposed aim to promote highway safety and traffic flow," said the officer's report.
Elsewhere, further waiting restrictions and limited waiting bays, will be approved at Edison Court, in Pinchbeck, and councillors will also be asked to consider a reduction of the speed limit on Broadgate, in Sutton St Edmund, from 40mph to 30mph.
