Lincoln Christmas Market facing axe after 40 years
- Published
One of the UK's longest-running Christmas markets is facing the axe after 40 years.
Lincoln Christmas Market attracted record crowds to the city in 2022, with 320,00 people visiting over four days.
However, City of Lincoln council said having "so many people in a small area can be uncomfortable" and cutting the event would allow the £260,000 budget to be spread throughout the year.
The proposed closure will be discussed by councillors on 20 February.
The authority said the money reserved for the market could be used to fund "an enhanced illuminated Christmas offer" and a range of smaller events aimed at "bringing visitors to the city across the 12 months".
Market coordinator Kate Ellis told the BBC change was needed after listening to feedback around "disruption" caused by the market and insisted the closure would not harm local businesses.
She said: "It is one of the most popular markets, and we have changed things year on year, but we are now getting to the point where we can offer a better experience than the Christmas market offers now.
"We want people to come back and enjoy different types of events. You may not be able to come to Lincoln Christmas Market in the future but there will be a whole host of family events and other types of events in the city."
Despite its success last year, organisers issued an apology after some visitors complained about overcrowding.
Ms Ellis said the council, post-pandemic, had noticed how people "generally feel uncomfortable being in crowded spaces".
Council leader Ric Metcalfe added: "We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.
"In spreading events throughout the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increased footfall across the year.
"These will be smaller events, so will have less impact on city residents in terms of road closures and disruption."
Lincoln's Christmas market started in 1982 with just 11 stalls as part of its twinning with the town of Neustadt, in Germany.
Prior to the pandemic it had only been cancelled once due to snow and ice.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.